Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Shares Up 4.8% – Still a Buy?

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 14,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 39,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Cymat Technologies Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -109.14.
About Cymat Technologies
Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cymat Technologies
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Meta’s Institutional & Insider Data Fuels Bulls Despite Disparity
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Uber Stock Ready to Ride Higher on Waymo Partnership
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Waste Management Gets a New Boost—A Tariff Safe Haven?
Receive News & Ratings for Cymat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cymat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.