AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) to Issue $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

AMMO has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years.

Get AMMO alerts:

AMMO Stock Down 0.4%

POWWP opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. AMMO has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $27.20.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals desiring home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company’s products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; Stelth Subsonic Ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms; and Jagemann Munition Components offers ammunition casings for pistol and rifle ammunition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.