Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Trading Down 3.7% – Here’s Why

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Down 3.7%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35.

About Fevertree Drinks

(Get Free Report)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.