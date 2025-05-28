Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Trading Down 3.7% – Here’s Why

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35.
About Fevertree Drinks
Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.
