Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

TSE FC opened at C$12.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$452.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.83. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of C$10.35 and a 1 year high of C$12.36.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp is a Canadian financial provider. It acts as a non-bank lender providing residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate financing, including construction, mezzanine, and equity investments. The company provides construction, equity and conventional real estate finance for include residential houses, small multi-family residential properties, mixed-use residential and others to the builder, developer, and real estate owner marketplace along with a high level of personal service to real estate investors.

