Starr Peak Mining (CVE:STE) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Starr Peak Mining Ltd. (CVE:STE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 41,563 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 29,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Starr Peak Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.26.

About Starr Peak Mining

Starr Peak Mining Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold. It holds a 100% interest in NewMetal Property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec; the Rousseau Gold Property located in Canada; and the Turgeon Lake Gold Property located in the east of the Rousseau Gold Property.

