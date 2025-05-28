Monash Absolute Investment Company Limited (ASX:MA1) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

Monash Absolute Investment Company Limited (ASX:MA1 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This is a 7.1% increase from Monash Absolute Investment’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Monash Absolute Investment Stock Performance

Monash Absolute Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monash Absolute Investment Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Monash Investors Pty Limited. It invests in public equity markets across Australia. It invests in the growth and value stocks of small-cap companies. Monash Absolute Investment Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monash Absolute Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monash Absolute Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.