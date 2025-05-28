Alpha Wealth Funds LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000. Tesla accounts for about 1.2% of Alpha Wealth Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,832,000. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $808,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.97.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,300,200. This trade represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.11, for a total value of $1,050,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,464.50. This trade represents a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,623 shares of company stock valued at $116,650,831. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $362.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.59. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

