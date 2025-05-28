The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by CWC Advisors LLC.

CWC Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 2.1% of CWC Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,038,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 138,198 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 224,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.40.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $615.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $549.06 and a 200-day moving average of $582.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $437.37 and a 52-week high of $672.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.