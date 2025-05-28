Tableaux LLC Invests $639,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tableaux LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $7,658,000. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, SpringVest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $137.78 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $240.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

