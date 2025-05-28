Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Hold” Rating

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.44.

RSG stock opened at $254.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $180.92 and a 12 month high of $255.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.69 and its 200 day moving average is $226.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Republic Services by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 72,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 28,764 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $790,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in Republic Services by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 390,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,552,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

