625 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Aegis Wealth Management LLC

Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 625 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $1,291,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $3,832,000. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $583,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $362.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.59. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.89, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,776,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,833,325.68. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $33,673,167.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,850. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,623 shares of company stock worth $116,650,831. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 price target (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 21st. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.97.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

