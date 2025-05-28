Prostatis Group LLC Decreases Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Prostatis Group LLC lessened its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 14,304.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter valued at $350,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TJUL opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $156.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.30.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

