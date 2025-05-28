Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Price Target Raised to $5.25

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $5.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 283.21% from the stock’s current price.
Bridger Aerospace Group Trading Up 3.8%
NASDAQ BAER opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $74.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.03.
Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million.
About Bridger Aerospace Group
Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.
