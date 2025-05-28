Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Price Target Raised to $5.25

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $5.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 283.21% from the stock’s current price.

Bridger Aerospace Group Trading Up 3.8%

NASDAQ BAER opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $74.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.03.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Scratch Capital LLC bought a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

