Prostatis Group LLC Sells 832 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Prostatis Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $50.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0978 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

