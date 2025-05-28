Prostatis Group LLC Sells 832 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Prostatis Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0%
NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $50.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Waste Management Gets a New Boost—A Tariff Safe Haven?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 3 Reasons Wix Could Rally 50% Into the Summer
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Advance Auto Parts: Did Earnings Defuse Tariff Concerns?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.