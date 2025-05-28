Prostatis Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5,076.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

