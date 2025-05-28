Prostatis Group LLC Has $538,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,268,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 112,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $89.89 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average of $86.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

