Macy’s (NYSE:M) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Macy’s updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.600-2.000 EPS.

Macy’s Trading Up 4.1%

Macy’s stock opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Macy’s has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Macy’s news, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $47,938.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,107.10. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 20,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $264,606.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,373.92. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $537,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Macy’s by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 162,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 45,149 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,116,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 55,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Macy’s by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 58,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,489 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “cautious” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised Macy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

