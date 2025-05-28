Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,680 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Micron Technology by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $96.38 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,378.94. This trade represents a 8.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,424. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 28th. KGI Securities upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.48.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

