E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Trading 50% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) were up 50% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93. Approximately 554,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 498% from the average daily volume of 92,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

E3 Lithium Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.69.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

