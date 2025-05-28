Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd Takes $777,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in McKesson by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank increased its stake in McKesson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.69.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $719.86 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $731.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $691.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $635.78. The stock has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.18 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total transaction of $895,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,043.30. This trade represents a 32.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,677.72. This represents a 21.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,127 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,498 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

