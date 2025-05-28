DSG Capital Advisors LLC Invests $328,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 300,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. 111 Capital bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $896,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 278,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,546,000 after purchasing an additional 55,980 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,569,000. Finally, Audent Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.74.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of STZ opened at $185.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.46 and a 52 week high of $265.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

