Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd Takes $1.21 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.2% of Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,121,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $667.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total transaction of $2,010,263.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,759,736.32. This represents a 25.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,942. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $403.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $437.74 and a 200 day moving average of $502.70. The company has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $390.50 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

