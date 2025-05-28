Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH Buys Shares of 6,251 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.07. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.