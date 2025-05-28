319,757 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bought by DSG Capital Advisors LLC

DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 319,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,294,000. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 2.8% of DSG Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

Shares of USB opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

