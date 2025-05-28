DSG Capital Advisors LLC Invests $790,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,145 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Thoma Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,026,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,579 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,290,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Cowen downgraded Devon Energy to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.6%

Devon Energy stock opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

