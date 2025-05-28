Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at National Bank Financial

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SES. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$15.25 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.97.
Secure Energy Services Trading Down 0.8%
Secure Energy Services Company Profile
Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.
