Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 19,761,632 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1,067.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,613,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,761,632 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.65% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $496,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

