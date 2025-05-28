NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 270 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $603.26 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $520.50 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $589.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $671.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $633.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

