Ameriflex Group Inc. Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.92 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.09 and a 200 day moving average of $105.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.53.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

