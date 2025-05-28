Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 136,058 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 136,058 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.46% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $147,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,169 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 34,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.08 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.87. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.3134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

