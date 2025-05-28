ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PBSFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0072 per share on Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 1.16.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $899.43 million for the quarter.
About ProSiebenSat.1 Media
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.
