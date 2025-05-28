Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) to Issue Dividend of $1.12

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.1203 per share on Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a 87.4% increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.60.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.29. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Coca-Cola HBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

