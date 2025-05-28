BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Announces $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

BancFirst has increased its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. BancFirst has a payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BancFirst to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $126.15 on Wednesday. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $132.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.56 and its 200-day moving average is $118.16.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $164.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.72 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Equities analysts expect that BancFirst will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Randy Foraker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $506,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,191,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,553,265.87. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,646,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 46,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

