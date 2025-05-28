Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Announces — Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2631 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has raised its dividend by an average of 233.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $61.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.49. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 149.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,003 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

