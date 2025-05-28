Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:PEYUF)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0786 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 0.4%

PEYUF stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEYUF shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

