Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 2.2%

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at C$34.14 on Wednesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$23.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.54. The stock has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne Ruth Herkes bought 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,849.30. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.