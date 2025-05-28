Prospect Capital Co. Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 15.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 114.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.93. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $170.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.29 million.

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,594,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,200,849.60. The trade was a 0.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Gremp bought 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,939.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,406.37. The trade was a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,548,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,970,715. Company insiders own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prospect Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 140.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,562 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Prospect Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Prospect Capital

About Prospect Capital

(Get Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.