Pengana Global Private Credit Trust (ASX:PCX) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust (ASX:PCX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, June 1st.
Pengana Global Private Credit Trust Price Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pengana Global Private Credit Trust
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Meta’s Institutional & Insider Data Fuels Bulls Despite Disparity
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Uber Stock Ready to Ride Higher on Waymo Partnership
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Waste Management Gets a New Boost—A Tariff Safe Haven?
Receive News & Ratings for Pengana Global Private Credit Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengana Global Private Credit Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.