Pengana Global Private Credit Trust (ASX:PCX) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust (ASX:PCX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, June 1st.

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust Price Performance

