Copia Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 9,846 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.2% of Copia Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $97.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.54 and a 200-day moving average of $115.82.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

