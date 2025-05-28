Palogic Value Management L.P. Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Palogic Value Management L.P. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.2% of Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Lighthouse Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 44,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.94.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $173.98 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $208.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,695,000. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,654 shares of company stock valued at $26,793,380. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

