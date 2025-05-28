Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $24,948,000. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,937,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $139.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

