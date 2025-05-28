PDD’s (PDD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at China Renaissance

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at China Renaissance in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $107.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PDD in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PDD from $156.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.27.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $102.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. PDD has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $160.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $8.92. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.37 billion. PDD had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 46.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $20.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PDD will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 939.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

