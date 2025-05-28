Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,449 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. GHE LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 76,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 55,430 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $6,788,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,013.60. This trade represents a 86.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $712,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,157,209.52. This trade represents a 5.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,538 shares of company stock worth $20,748,219 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.81. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.