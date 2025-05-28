22,604 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Bought by Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC

Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.6% of Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Potentia Wealth bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

