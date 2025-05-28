California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,066 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Yum! Brands worth $63,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,215,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.70.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $143.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.41 and its 200 day moving average is $142.57.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 8,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,367,913.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,329.20. This represents a 74.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 30,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $4,880,113.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,296 shares in the company, valued at $25,560,800.16. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,734,737 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.