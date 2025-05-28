Mattson Financial Services LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mattson Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $65,897,000. Enzi Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 512,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,896,000 after buying an additional 145,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after buying an additional 1,441,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.9%

AMD opened at $114.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $185.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.72, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $187.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.35.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.58.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

