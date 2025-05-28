Objective Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Objective Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,851 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 373.1% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $231.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.03 and a 12 month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.23.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

