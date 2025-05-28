California State Teachers Retirement System Has $57.75 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,833,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 520,851 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Ford Motor worth $57,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,980,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,153,000 after buying an additional 6,497,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $830,662,000 after buying an additional 2,089,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $460,444,000 after buying an additional 4,925,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

