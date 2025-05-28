Objective Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Objective Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4%

VWO opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

