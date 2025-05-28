Objective Capital Management LLC Buys 890 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Objective Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2592 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

